Teknisk Projekt Manager kompensation in Moscow Metro Area hos Yandex spænder fra RUB 1.47M pr. year for G14 til RUB 8.42M pr. year for G18. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Moscow Metro Area udgør i alt RUB 4.14M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Yandex's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.47M
RUB 1.33M
RUB 0
RUB 138K
G15
RUB 2.2M
RUB 2.2M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.56M
RUB 0
RUB 594K
G17
RUB 5.08M
RUB 4.33M
RUB 0
RUB 751K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Yandex er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.