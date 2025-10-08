Virksomhedsoversigt
Yandex
Yandex Sikkerheds Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Sikkerheds Softwareingeniør kompensation in Russia hos Yandex spænder fra RUB 3M pr. year for G16 til RUB 4.82M pr. year for G17. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Russia udgør i alt RUB 3.29M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Yandex's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
G14
(Entry Level)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 3M
RUB 2.78M
RUB 0
RUB 217K
G17
RUB 4.81M
RUB 4.37M
RUB 0
RUB 443K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Yandex er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Sikkerheds Softwareingeniør hos Yandex in Russia ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på RUB 5,373,730. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Yandex for Sikkerheds Softwareingeniør rollen in Russia er RUB 3,291,033.

Andre ressourcer