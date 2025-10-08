Maskinlæringsindgeniør kompensation in Russia hos Yandex spænder fra RUB 1.5M pr. year for G14 til RUB 5.27M pr. year for G17. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Yandex's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.5M
RUB 1.41M
RUB 0
RUB 86.7K
G15
RUB 2.87M
RUB 2.62M
RUB 40.6K
RUB 202K
G16
RUB 4.28M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 111K
RUB 369K
G17
RUB 5.27M
RUB 4.53M
RUB 0
RUB 744K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Yandex er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.