Yandex
Yandex
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Backend Softwareingeniør

  • Belarus

Yandex Backend Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Belarus

Backend Softwareingeniør kompensation in Belarus hos Yandex spænder fra BYN 43.4K pr. year for G14 til BYN 209K pr. year for G17. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Belarus udgør i alt BYN 94K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Yandex's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
G14
(Entry Level)
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.1
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.5
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Yandex er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Backend Softwareingeniør hos Yandex in Belarus ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på BYN 209,360. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Yandex for Backend Softwareingeniør rollen in Belarus er BYN 84,606.

Andre ressourcer