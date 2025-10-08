Analyseingeniør kompensation in Russia hos Yandex spænder fra RUB 2M pr. year for G14 til RUB 4.58M pr. year for G16. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Russia udgør i alt RUB 2.27M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Yandex's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 2M
RUB 1.99M
RUB 0
RUB 6.4K
G15
RUB 2.65M
RUB 2.65M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.58M
RUB 4.24M
RUB 0
RUB 331K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Yandex er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.