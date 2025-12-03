Virksomhedsoversigt
Yalantis
Yalantis Forretningsanalytiker Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Forretningsanalytiker kompensationspakke in Ukraine hos Yalantis udgør i alt UAH 2.11M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Yalantis's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Yalantis
Business Analyst
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
Total per år
$50.4K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
$50.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Yalantis?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Forretningsanalytiker hos Yalantis in Ukraine ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på UAH 2,263,194. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Yalantis for Forretningsanalytiker rollen in Ukraine er UAH 2,112,314.

Andre ressourcer

