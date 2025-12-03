Virksomhedsoversigt
Yadro
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Yadro Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Russia hos Yadro udgør i alt RUB 3.33M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Yadro's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Yadro
Backend Software Engineer
Saint Petersburg, SP, Russia
Total per år
$42.6K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
$42.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Yadro?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Backend Softwareingeniør

Netværksingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør

Forskningsforsker

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Yadro in Russia ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på RUB 5,285,493. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Yadro for Softwareingeniør rollen in Russia er RUB 3,331,825.

Andre ressourcer

