Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos XYZ Robotics udgør i alt $103K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for XYZ Robotics's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
XYZ Robotics
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per år
$103K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$2.5K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos XYZ Robotics?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Eksporter Data
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos XYZ Robotics er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos XYZ Robotics in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $132,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos XYZ Robotics for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $102,500.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for XYZ Robotics

Andre ressourcer

