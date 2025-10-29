Virksomhedsoversigt
XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos XPO Logistics udgør i alt $150K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for XPO Logistics's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
XPO Logistics
Software Engineer
Boston, MA
Total per år
$150K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
$138K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$12K
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos XPO Logistics?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Bidrag

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos XPO Logistics in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $200,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos XPO Logistics for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $127,000.

