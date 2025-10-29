Virksomhedsoversigt
XP
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

XP Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Brazil hos XP udgør i alt R$112K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for XP's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
XP
Software Engineer
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per år
R$112K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
R$79.3K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$32.9K
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos XP?
Block logo
+R$319K
Robinhood logo
+R$489K
Stripe logo
+R$110K
Datadog logo
+R$192K
Verily logo
+R$121K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos XP in Brazil ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på R$340,853. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos XP for Softwareingeniør rollen in Brazil er R$115,552.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for XP

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Roblox
  • DoorDash
  • Google
  • Pinterest
  • Tesla
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer