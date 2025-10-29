Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Xilinx spænder fra $153K pr. year for E3 til $362K pr. year for E8. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $280K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Xilinx's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
E3
$153K
$110K
$32.5K
$10K
E4
$155K
$128K
$16.7K
$10.3K
E5
$170K
$132K
$23.6K
$13.9K
E6
$224K
$158K
$48.8K
$17.3K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Xilinx er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)