Xero
Xero Produktmanager Lønninger

Produktmanager kompensation in New Zealand hos Xero spænder fra NZ$148K pr. year for Product Manager til NZ$201K pr. year for Lead Product Manager. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New Zealand udgør i alt NZ$158K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Xero's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
Product Manager
NZ$148K
NZ$136K
NZ$12K
NZ$0
Senior Product Manager
NZ$181K
NZ$173K
NZ$7.5K
NZ$0
Lead Product Manager
NZ$201K
NZ$174K
NZ$26.8K
NZ$0
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Xero er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Produktmanager tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktmanager hos Xero in New Zealand ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på NZ$200,960. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Xero for Produktmanager rollen in New Zealand er NZ$157,200.

Andre ressourcer