Produktmanager kompensation in New Zealand hos Xero spænder fra NZ$148K pr. year for Product Manager til NZ$201K pr. year for Lead Product Manager. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New Zealand udgør i alt NZ$158K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Xero's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
Product Manager
NZ$148K
NZ$136K
NZ$12K
NZ$0
Senior Product Manager
NZ$181K
NZ$173K
NZ$7.5K
NZ$0
Lead Product Manager
NZ$201K
NZ$174K
NZ$26.8K
NZ$0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Xero er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)