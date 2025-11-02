Programmanager kompensation in United States hos Workday spænder fra $139K pr. year for P2 til $261K pr. year for P5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $224K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Workday's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$139K
$114K
$14.7K
$10.5K
P3
$189K
$146K
$31.8K
$11.4K
P4
$246K
$180K
$48.8K
$17K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Workday er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)