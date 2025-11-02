Produktmanager kompensation in United States hos Workday spænder fra $143K pr. year for P1 til $501K pr. year for P6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $266K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Workday's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
$143K
$116K
$20.9K
$5.6K
P2
$153K
$121K
$28.4K
$3.4K
P3
$242K
$172K
$54.1K
$15.3K
P4
$277K
$193K
$63.5K
$19.8K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Workday er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)