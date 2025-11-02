Virksomhedsoversigt
Workday
Workday Produktdesigner Lønninger

Produktdesigner kompensation in United States hos Workday spænder fra $153K pr. year for P2 til $277K pr. year for P5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $223K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Workday's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/2/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
Product Designer II
$153K
$118K
$28.8K
$5.4K
P3
Product Designer III
$196K
$144K
$40.2K
$11.1K
P4
Senior Product Designer
$309K
$190K
$102K
$17.7K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Workday er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktdesigner hos Workday in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $309,257. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Workday for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $180,278.

Andre ressourcer