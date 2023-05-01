Virksomhedsoversigt
Women's Board of the Oakland of California
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Women's Board of the Oakland of California, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, teamvalg, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    The Oakland Museum of California showcases the art, history, and natural surroundings of California through inclusive exhibitions, public programs, and educational initiatives. With over 1.9 million objects, OMCA brings together multi-disciplinary collections and first-person accounts to inspire greater understanding and connection between people. The museum is a leading cultural institution of the Bay Area and a resource for research and understanding of California's cultural and environmental heritage.

    http://museumca.org
    Hjemmeside
    1955
    Grundlagt år
    126
    Antal medarbejdere
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

    Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

    Abonnér på verificerede tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Women's Board of the Oakland of California

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Spotify
    • Google
    • Facebook
    • Snap
    • Microsoft
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer