Virksomhedsoversigt
Wellons Canada
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Wellons Canada, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, teamvalg, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Wellons Canada designs, manufactures, and installs biomass and gas-fired thermal energy systems, lumber drying kilns, and heat recovery systems. They offer a total project solution from concept to completion and specialize in producing green energy from biomass fuel. Wellons Canada is the leading supplier of lumber drying technology in Canada and their kilns are recognized as high quality and productive. They also design and supply gas-fired heater projects ranging in size from 5MM Btu/hr to 70MM Btu/hr output.

    http://www.wellons.ca
    Hjemmeside
    1976
    Grundlagt år
    126
    Antal medarbejdere
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

    Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

    Abonnér på verificerede tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Wellons Canada

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • Amazon
    • Spotify
    • Square
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer