Waymo
Waymo Software Ingeniør Lønninger i San Francisco Bay Area

Software Ingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Waymo spænder fra $234K pr. year for L3 til $900K pr. year for L7. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $355K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Waymo's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L3
(Entry Level)
$234K
$156K
$53.3K
$24.7K
L4
$316K
$198K
$90.9K
$26.5K
L5
$425K
$236K
$160K
$29.1K
L6
$573K
$273K
$265K
$35.4K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
WMU

Hos Waymo er WMUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs



Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Maskinlæringsindgeniør

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Produktions Softwareingeniør

Systemingeniør

Forskningsforsker

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Waymo in San Francisco Bay Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $900,429. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Waymo for Software Ingeniør rollen in San Francisco Bay Area er $353,000.

