Software Ingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Waymo spænder fra $234K pr. year for L3 til $900K pr. year for L7. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $355K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Waymo's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L3
$234K
$156K
$53.3K
$24.7K
L4
$316K
$198K
$90.9K
$26.5K
L5
$425K
$236K
$160K
$29.1K
L6
$573K
$273K
$265K
$35.4K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Waymo er WMUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling