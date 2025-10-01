Software Ingeniør kompensation in New York City Area hos VMware spænder fra $133K pr. year for P1 til $295K pr. year for Staff Engineer 1. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $184K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for VMware's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
MTS 1
$133K
$110K
$6.7K
$16.7K
MTS 2
$155K
$129K
$12.2K
$13.7K
MTS 3
$182K
$154K
$13.8K
$13.8K
Senior MTS
$205K
$180K
$18.9K
$6.6K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos VMware er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
