Software Ingeniør kompensation in Ireland hos VMware spænder fra €85.7K pr. year for P1 til €176K pr. year for Staff Engineer 1. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Ireland udgør i alt €130K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for VMware's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
MTS 1
€85.7K
€77.1K
€0
€8.6K
MTS 2
€82.1K
€65.7K
€7.6K
€8.7K
MTS 3
€114K
€84.9K
€19.2K
€9.5K
Senior MTS
€150K
€106K
€31.7K
€12K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos VMware er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
