Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Los Angeles Area hos VMware spænder fra $175K pr. year for P2 til $480K pr. year for Staff Engineer 2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Los Angeles Area udgør i alt $175K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for VMware's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
MTS 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
MTS 2
$175K
$132K
$26.3K
$16.1K
MTS 3
$170K
$148K
$8.9K
$13.6K
Senior MTS
$236K
$180K
$35.8K
$20.7K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos VMware er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
