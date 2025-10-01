Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Dublin Area hos VMware spænder fra €85.9K pr. year for P2 til €153K pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Dublin Area udgør i alt €132K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for VMware's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
MTS 1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
MTS 2
€85.9K
€66K
€10.5K
€9.4K
MTS 3
€113K
€83.6K
€19.8K
€9.2K
Senior MTS
€153K
€107K
€32.8K
€12.8K
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos VMware er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
