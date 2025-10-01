Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos VMware spænder fra ₹2.39M pr. year for P1 til ₹8.43M pr. year for Senior Staff Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹6.17M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for VMware's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
MTS 1
₹2.39M
₹1.64M
₹684K
₹70.3K
MTS 2
₹3.15M
₹2.37M
₹634K
₹142K
MTS 3
₹5.18M
₹3.51M
₹1.39M
₹288K
Senior MTS
₹6.7M
₹4.72M
₹1.4M
₹577K
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos VMware er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
