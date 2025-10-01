Software Ingeniør kompensation in Bulgaria hos VMware spænder fra BGN 45K pr. year for P1 til BGN 224K pr. year for Staff Engineer 2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Bulgaria udgør i alt BGN 113K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for VMware's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
MTS 1
BGN 45K
BGN 38.8K
BGN 3.9K
BGN 2.3K
MTS 2
BGN 73.9K
BGN 56.8K
BGN 11.5K
BGN 5.6K
MTS 3
BGN 99.6K
BGN 78.5K
BGN 15.3K
BGN 5.7K
Senior MTS
BGN 121K
BGN 93.9K
BGN 18.9K
BGN 7.8K
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos VMware er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
