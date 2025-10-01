Software Ingeniør kompensation in Beijing Metropolitan Area hos VMware spænder fra CN¥50K pr. year for P2 til CN¥166K pr. year for Staff Engineer 1. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Beijing Metropolitan Area udgør i alt CN¥71.2K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for VMware's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
MTS 1
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
MTS 2
CN¥50K
CN¥42.9K
CN¥5.1K
CN¥2K
MTS 3
CN¥69.4K
CN¥59.8K
CN¥8.1K
CN¥1.6K
Senior MTS
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos VMware er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
