Software Ingeniør kompensation in Atlanta Area hos VMware spænder fra $124K pr. year for P1 til $312K pr. year for Staff Engineer 2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Atlanta Area udgør i alt $209K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for VMware's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
MTS 1
$124K
$99.4K
$11.7K
$12.5K
MTS 2
$132K
$114K
$7K
$11.2K
MTS 3
$160K
$129K
$17.7K
$13.4K
Senior MTS
$188K
$150K
$21.3K
$16.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos VMware er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
