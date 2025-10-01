Produktleder kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos VMware spænder fra $193K pr. year for P3 til $460K pr. year for P7. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $310K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for VMware's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P3
$193K
$155K
$18.8K
$19.2K
P4
$248K
$186K
$34K
$28K
P5
$277K
$208K
$35.2K
$33.3K
P6
$319K
$234K
$50.6K
$34.9K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos VMware er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)