Produktleder kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos VMware spænder fra $193K pr. year for P3 til $460K pr. year for P7. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $310K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for VMware's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P3
Product Manager
$193K
$155K
$18.8K
$19.2K
P4
Sr. Product Manager
$248K
$186K
$34K
$28K
P5
Product Line Manager
$277K
$208K
$35.2K
$33.3K
P6
Sr. Product Line Manager
$319K
$234K
$50.6K
$34.9K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos VMware er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)



