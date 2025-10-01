Produktleder kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos VMware spænder fra ₹3.61M pr. year for P3 til ₹13.27M pr. year for P6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹6.29M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for VMware's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P3
₹3.61M
₹3.12M
₹283K
₹208K
P4
₹7.14M
₹5.15M
₹1.58M
₹413K
P5
₹11.43M
₹6.88M
₹3.46M
₹1.08M
P6
₹13.27M
₹8.27M
₹3.3M
₹1.69M
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos VMware er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)