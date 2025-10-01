Virksomhedsoversigt
Produktleder kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos VMware spænder fra ₹3.61M pr. year for P3 til ₹13.27M pr. year for P6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹6.29M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for VMware's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P3
Product Manager
₹3.61M
₹3.12M
₹283K
₹208K
P4
Sr. Product Manager
₹7.14M
₹5.15M
₹1.58M
₹413K
P5
Product Line Manager
₹11.43M
₹6.88M
₹3.46M
₹1.08M
P6
Sr. Product Line Manager
₹13.27M
₹8.27M
₹3.3M
₹1.69M
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos VMware er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktleder hos VMware in Greater Bengaluru ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹15,105,558. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos VMware for Produktleder rollen in Greater Bengaluru er ₹5,543,600.

