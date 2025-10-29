Virksomhedsoversigt
Vivian Health
Vivian Health Produktdesigner Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Produktdesigner kompensationspakke in United States hos Vivian Health udgør i alt $221K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Vivian Health's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025

Median Pakke
Vivian Health
Product Designer
Helena, MT
Total per år
$221K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$193K
Stock (/yr)
$16K
Bonus
$12K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
15 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Vivian Health?
+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

UX Designer

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktdesigner hos Vivian Health in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $230,640. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Vivian Health for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $201,000.

Andre ressourcer