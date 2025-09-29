Virksomhedsoversigt
Visma
Visma Produktleder Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Produktleder kompensationspakke in Finland hos Visma udgør i alt €58.8K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Visma's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Visma
Product Owner
Helsinki, ES, Finland
Total per år
€58.8K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
€58.8K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Visma?

€160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Visma in FinlandのProduktlederで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬€72,135です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
VismaのProduktleder職種 in Finlandで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は€58,812です。

Andre ressourcer