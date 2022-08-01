Virksomhedskatalog
Verusen
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Verusen, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Verusen is a supply chain intelligence innovator focused on the digitalization of the supply ecosystem to conquer materials complexity by leveraging its advanced artificial intelligence (AI), data harmonization, and decision support to help premier global companies attain supply chain resiliency and improve their bottom lines. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk.

    https://verusen.com
    Hjemmeside
    2015
    Grundlagt år
    60
    Antal ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Verusen

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Snap
    • Microsoft
    • Google
    • Square
    • Stripe
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer