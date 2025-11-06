Løsningsarkitekt kompensation in Raleigh-Durham Area hos Verizon spænder fra $105K pr. year for Solution Architect til $157K pr. year for Principal Solution Architect. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Raleigh-Durham Area udgør i alt $104K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Verizon's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Solution Architect
$96.8K
$91.9K
$2.3K
$2.5K
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Chief Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Solution Architect
$157K
$127K
$6.5K
$23.4K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
33%
ÅR 1
33%
ÅR 2
34%
ÅR 3
Hos Verizon er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
34% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (34.00% årligt)
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Verizon er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
