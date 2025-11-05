Virksomhedsoversigt
Verizon
Verizon Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos Verizon spænder fra ₹898K pr. year for MTS 1 til ₹4.33M pr. year for SMTS. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹3.49M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Verizon's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
MTS 1
(Entry Level)
₹898K
₹864K
₹20.6K
₹13.4K
MTS 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
MTS 3
₹2.69M
₹2.21M
₹321K
₹164K
MTS 4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

34%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Verizon er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 34% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (34.00% årligt)

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Verizon er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Netværksingeniør

Dataingeniør

Produktions Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Verizon in Greater Bengaluru ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹6,829,621. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Verizon for Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater Bengaluru er ₹3,902,912.

