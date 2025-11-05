Produktmanager kompensation in New York City Area hos Verizon spænder fra $109K pr. year for Associate Product Manager til $217K pr. year for Principal Product Manager. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $195K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Verizon's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
$109K
$103K
$333
$5.6K
Product Manager 1
$143K
$135K
$0
$8K
Product Manager 2
$175K
$154K
$5.7K
$14.9K
Senior Product Manager
$208K
$169K
$9.1K
$29.9K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
33%
ÅR 1
33%
ÅR 2
34%
ÅR 3
Hos Verizon er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
34% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (34.00% årligt)
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Verizon er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)