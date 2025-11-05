Virksomhedsoversigt
Verizon
Verizon Produktmanager Lønninger i New York City Area

Produktmanager kompensation in New York City Area hos Verizon spænder fra $109K pr. year for Associate Product Manager til $217K pr. year for Principal Product Manager. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $195K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Verizon's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
$109K
$103K
$333
$5.6K
Product Manager 1
$143K
$135K
$0
$8K
Product Manager 2
$175K
$154K
$5.7K
$14.9K
Senior Product Manager
$208K
$169K
$9.1K
$29.9K
Se 3 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

34%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Verizon er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 34% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (34.00% årligt)

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Verizon er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktmanager hos Verizon in New York City Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $241,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Verizon for Produktmanager rollen in New York City Area er $200,000.

