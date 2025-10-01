Software Ingeniør kompensation in United Kingdom hos ValueLabs udgør i alt £44.6K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United Kingdom udgør i alt £44.8K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ValueLabs's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Senior Software Engineer
£44.6K
£44.6K
£0
£0
Analyst QE
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Team Lead
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling