UserZoom
Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Spain hos UserZoom udgør i alt €59K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for UserZoom's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
UserZoom
Software Engineer
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Total per år
$68K
Niveau
L4
Grundløn
$61K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$7K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos UserZoom?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos UserZoom in Spain ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €63,291. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos UserZoom for Softwareingeniør rollen in Spain er €59,823.

