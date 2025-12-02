Virksomhedsoversigt
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Den gennemsnitlige UX-forsker kompensationspakke in United States hos UserTesting udgør i alt $120K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for UserTesting's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
UserTesting
UX Researcher II
Los Angeles, CA
Total per år
$120K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos UserTesting?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en UX-forsker hos UserTesting in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $155,496. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos UserTesting for UX-forsker rollen in United States er $120,000.

