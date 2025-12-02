Virksomhedsoversigt
UserTesting
UserTesting Produktmanager Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Produktmanager kompensationspakke in United States hos UserTesting udgør i alt $135K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for UserTesting's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
UserTesting
Senior Product Manager
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Total per år
$135K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$26.5K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos UserTesting?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktmanager hos UserTesting in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $201,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos UserTesting for Produktmanager rollen in United States er $170,000.

