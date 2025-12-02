Virksomhedsoversigt
U.S Department of State
U.S Department of State Informationsteknolog (IT) Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Informationsteknolog (IT) kompensationspakke hos U.S Department of State udgør i alt $128K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for U.S Department of State's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
U.S Department of State
IT
Washington, DC
Total per år
$128K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
5 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos U.S Department of State?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Informationsteknolog (IT) hos U.S Department of State ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $152,264. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos U.S Department of State for Informationsteknolog (IT) rollen er $128,000.

Andre ressourcer

