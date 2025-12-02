Virksomhedsoversigt
U.S. Department of Energy
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Projektmanager

  • Alle Projektmanager Lønninger

U.S. Department of Energy Projektmanager Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Projektmanager kompensationspakke in United States hos U.S. Department of Energy udgør i alt $153K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for U.S. Department of Energy's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
U.S. Department of Energy
Division Director
Chicago, IL
Total per år
$153K
Niveau
GS-15
Grundløn
$153K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
9 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos U.S. Department of Energy?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Projektmanager tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Projektmanager hos U.S. Department of Energy in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $200,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos U.S. Department of Energy for Projektmanager rollen in United States er $150,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for U.S. Department of Energy

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Intuit
  • Databricks
  • Amazon
  • Flipkart
  • Apple
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-department-of-energy/salaries/project-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.