Virksomhedsoversigt
Upland Software
Upland Software Lønninger

Upland Software's løn spænder fra $7,948 i samlet kompensation om året for en Human Resources in India i den lave ende til $124,574 for en Marketing in Canada i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Upland Software. Sidst opdateret: 11/16/2025

Human Resources
$7.9K
Informationsteknolog (IT)
$66.3K
Marketing
$125K

Produktmanager
$62.7K
Softwareingeniør
$34.4K
Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Upland Software er Marketing at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $124,574. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Upland Software er $62,712.

Andre ressourcer