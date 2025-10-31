Virksomhedsoversigt
University of Michigan
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Cybersikkerhedsanalytiker

  • Alle Cybersikkerhedsanalytiker Lønninger

University of Michigan Cybersikkerhedsanalytiker Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Cybersikkerhedsanalytiker kompensationspakke hos University of Michigan udgør i alt $98K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for University of Michigan's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/31/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
University of Michigan
Data Security Analyst Senior
Ann Arbor, MI
Total per år
$98K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
$98K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos University of Michigan?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Cybersikkerhedsanalytiker tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Cybersikkerhedsanalytiker hos University of Michigan ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $98,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos University of Michigan for Cybersikkerhedsanalytiker rollen er $98,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for University of Michigan

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Uber
  • Airbnb
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • Databricks
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer