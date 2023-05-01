Virksomhedsoversigt
UniBank
    • Om

    UniBank is a civic-minded financial institution that believes in its community and the people who live there. They are committed to local service, finding innovative solutions for affordable housing, community development, and independent business. As a mutual bank owned by its customers, they are technology leaders and have a strong commitment to giving back to local nonprofits. Joining the UniBank team means being part of an organization that empowers you to engage with the community and challenges you in new and different ways.

    http://unibank.com
    Hjemmeside
    1870
    Grundlagt år
    351
    Antal medarbejdere
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

