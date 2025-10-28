Virksomhedsoversigt
Trip.com
Trip.com Produktmanager Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Produktmanager kompensationspakke in China hos Trip.com udgør i alt CN¥759K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Trip.com's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/28/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Trip.com
Senior Product Manager
Shanghai, SH, China
Total per år
CN¥759K
Niveau
L5
Grundløn
CN¥486K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥152K
Bonus
CN¥121K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Trip.com?
Block logo
+CN¥418K
Robinhood logo
+CN¥641K
Stripe logo
+CN¥144K
Datadog logo
+CN¥252K
Verily logo
+CN¥158K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktmanager hos Trip.com in China ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CN¥1,176,509. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Trip.com for Produktmanager rollen in China er CN¥541,608.

