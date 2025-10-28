Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos TripAdvisor spænder fra $133K pr. year for SE1 til $321K pr. year for PSE1. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $251K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for TripAdvisor's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
SE1
$133K
$112K
$13.1K
$7.4K
SE2
$173K
$132K
$31.4K
$10.2K
SSE
$233K
$168K
$49.2K
$15.3K
PSE1
$321K
$199K
$93K
$28.7K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos TripAdvisor er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
