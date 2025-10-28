Virksomhedsoversigt
TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos TripAdvisor spænder fra $133K pr. year for SE1 til $321K pr. year for PSE1. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $251K.

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
SE1
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
$133K
$112K
$13.1K
$7.4K
SE2
Software Engineer 2
$173K
$132K
$31.4K
$10.2K
SSE
Senior Software Engineer
$233K
$168K
$49.2K
$15.3K
PSE1
Principal Software Engineer
$321K
$199K
$93K
$28.7K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos TripAdvisor er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos TripAdvisor in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $320,567. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos TripAdvisor for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $205,000.

