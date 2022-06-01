Virksomhedsoversigt
TravelPerk
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om TravelPerk, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, teamvalg, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    TravelPerk is the next-generation business travel platform pioneering the future of business travel. TravelPerk’s all-in-one platform gives travelers the freedom they want whilst providing companies with the control they need. The result is saved time, money, and hassle for everyone.TravelPerk has the world’s largest travel inventory alongside powerful management features, 24/7 customer support, state-of-the-art technology, and consumer-grade design, all of which are enabling companies worldwide to get the most out of their travel.Backed by world-class investors like Kinnevik, General Catalyst, DST, Greyhound Capital, Target Global, Felix Capital, Spark Capital, Heartcore, LocalGlobe, Amplo, 14W—investors in some of the most disruptive companies in tech including Zalando, Slack, Trello, Twitter, Farfetch and Delivery Hero — TravelPerk is reinventing business travel with an end-to-end solution that works. Visit www.travelperk.com or https://developers.travelperk.com for more information.

    travelperk.com
    Hjemmeside
    2015
    Grundlagt år
    510
    Antal medarbejdere
    $50M-$100M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

    Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

    Abonnér på verificerede tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for TravelPerk

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Amadeus
    • Checkfront
    • DealerOn
    • Houzz
    • Vanguard
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer