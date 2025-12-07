Softwareingeniør kompensation in Netherlands hos TomTom spænder fra €60.1K pr. year for Software Engineer I til €116K pr. year for Staff Software Engineer I. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Netherlands udgør i alt €72.7K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for TomTom's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$69.3K
$69.3K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$83.5K
$83.5K
$0
$0
Software Engineer III
$88.9K
$88.2K
$0
$696
Software Engineer IV
$115K
$111K
$0
$4.1K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Inkluderede Stillinger
