thredUP
thredUP Marketing Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Marketing kompensationspakke in United States hos thredUP udgør i alt $115K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for thredUP's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
thredUP
Marketing Manager
New York, NY
Total per år
$115K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos thredUP?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Marketing hos thredUP in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $200,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos thredUP for Marketing rollen in United States er $115,000.

