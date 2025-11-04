Virksomhedsoversigt
ThoughtWorks
ThoughtWorks Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos ThoughtWorks spænder fra ₹1.39M pr. year for Consultant til ₹5.23M pr. year for Lead Consultant. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹2.19M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ThoughtWorks's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/4/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Consultant
(Entry Level)
₹1.39M
₹1.33M
₹10K
₹53.2K
Senior Consultant
₹2.23M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹14.6K
Lead Consultant
₹5.23M
₹5.15M
₹78.5K
₹0
Principal Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos ThoughtWorks?

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos ThoughtWorks in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹5,230,831. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ThoughtWorks for Softwareingeniør rollen in India er ₹1,853,128.

Andre ressourcer