Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos ThoughtSpot spænder fra ₹3.42M pr. year for MTS 2 til ₹11.92M pr. year for Staff Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹5.33M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ThoughtSpot's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/4/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
MTS 2
₹3.42M
₹2.34M
₹827K
₹249K
MTS 3
₹3.42M
₹2.92M
₹422K
₹69.8K
MTS 4
₹4.91M
₹3.5M
₹1.4M
₹11.3K
Senior MTS
₹8.81M
₹6.1M
₹2.71M
₹0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos ThoughtSpot er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
