  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

ThoughtSpot Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos ThoughtSpot spænder fra ₹3.42M pr. year for MTS 2 til ₹11.92M pr. year for Staff Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹5.33M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ThoughtSpot's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/4/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
MTS 2
(Entry Level)
₹3.42M
₹2.34M
₹827K
₹249K
MTS 3
₹3.42M
₹2.92M
₹422K
₹69.8K
MTS 4
₹4.91M
₹3.5M
₹1.4M
₹11.3K
Senior MTS
₹8.81M
₹6.1M
₹2.71M
₹0
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos ThoughtSpot er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos ThoughtSpot in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹11,915,436. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ThoughtSpot for Softwareingeniør rollen in India er ₹5,145,164.

